‘Why wasn’t I invited to your show?’Aamir Khan probes Kapil Sharma

Renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his future film projects and expressed that he would only commit to a film when he feels emotionally prepared. In a recent interaction, Aamir Khan playfully asked popular comedian and television host Kapil Sharma when he would invite him on his show.

During a media interaction, when Aamir was asked about his upcoming film projects, he stated, “I don’t have any film as of now. I am searching for something but I have not finalized anything yet. I am just waiting to be emotionally ready. I just need to be emotionally ready to do a film.”

Known for his selective approach to film projects, Aamir Khan has always prioritized choosing scripts that resonate with him on an emotional level. His dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences through powerful performances have earned him the title of “Mr. Perfectionist” in the film industry.

In a lighthearted moment during the interaction, Aamir Khan, who is known for his wit and sense of humor, playfully asked Kapil Sharma, “When will you invite me on your show?” Kapil Sharma, a popular comedian and host of the hit television show “The Kapil Sharma Show,” shared a good rapport with Aamir, and the two have entertained audiences with their previous interactions on the show.

Fans of both Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma eagerly await the possibility of their reunion on television, as it promises to be an entertaining and memorable episode filled with humor and camaraderie.

As Aamir Khan takes his time to choose his next film project, fans eagerly await the announcement of his future venture. Known for his exceptional acting prowess and ability to bring diverse characters to life on screen, Aamir’s return to the silver screen is eagerly anticipated by audiences worldwide.

While fans may have to wait a little longer to see Aamir Khan in a new film, his lighthearted banter with Kapil Sharma keeps the entertainment quotient high, leaving everyone excited for their eventual reunion on television.