Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s adorable stories of Japan Trip

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared some throwback photos from his and Kiara Advani’s trip to Japan, giving a glimpse into their vacation and the light-hearted banter between them.

In one of the pictures shared on Instagram Stories, Sidharth can be seen carrying numerous shopping bags, playfully captioning it as “fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time.” He followed it up with another photo, showing him enjoying a quick bite, and thanked Kiara for the treat.

Kiara responded to Sidharth’s post by jokingly mentioning that she made sure he works out, emphasizing his fitness. She also expressed her fondness for Sidharth’s food picture by writing “anytime” along with a kiss emoji. The couple, who got married on February 7 in a grand ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, had a star-studded guest list that included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and Isha Ambani, among others.

View this post on Instagram

After their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, attended by prominent figures from the film industry and business world. Some of the notable guests included Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Ranveer Singh, among many others.

View this post on Instagram

On Mother’s Day, the couple shared unseen pictures from their wedding, featuring themselves with their respective mothers, Genevieve Advani and Rimma Malhotra. The heartwarming photos added a personal touch to their celebrations and allowed fans to catch a glimpse of the special moments shared with their families.

View this post on Instagram

While Kiara will soon be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” Sidharth is preparing for his debut web series, “Indian Police Force,” where he will portray the role of a police officer.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani continue to share their joyful moments with fans, giving them a peek into their lives and keeping them entertained with their lighthearted banter and delightful experiences.