Kangana Ranaut, the lone female actor paid at par in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has spoken out about pay parity in the film industry, asserting that she is the only female actor who receives equal pay to her male counterparts.

Ranaut’s remarks come in response to a video shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Stories, where Chopra discussed the issue of pay disparity in Bollywood. Ranaut, in her Instagram Stories, stated that she was the first actor to fight for pay parity and expressed that many female actors continue to work for free. She boldly declared herself as the sole female actor who receives the same compensation as male actors.

Addressing the topic of pay disparity, Kangana Ranaut shared a note in the caption of the video clip, stating, “It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms… I was the first one to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for… I can say with confidence that most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favors because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid, ha ha…”

Ranaut emphasized that she is the only female actor in the industry who is paid on par with male actors. She concluded her statement by asserting, “In the film industry, everyone knows that I only get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame at least now…”

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra shared screen space in the 2008 film Fashion, for which both actors received National Film Awards. Earlier, Ranaut had expressed her thoughts on Chopra’s experiences in the industry, claiming that she was being marginalized. She also criticized Karan Johar, tweeting, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her, and chased her out of the film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

In terms of upcoming projects, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Dhaakad in 2022, which had a lackluster performance at the box office. She is set to appear next in Emergency, a film she is also directing, in which she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation, and Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir in the pipeline.