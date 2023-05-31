Sword of Tipu Sultan auctioned for 14 million pounds in London

In a recent auction at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale in London, Tipu Sultan’s bedchamber sword was sold for a staggering amount of 14 million pounds.

The auction house had initially estimated the value of the sword to be around £1,500,000-2,000,000, as stated in their press release.

“This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable,” said Oliver White, Bonhams Head of Islamic and Indian Art.

According to the official statement, the weapon possesses remarkable craftsmanship. It was meticulously crafted by skilled Mughal swordsmiths, who incorporated a 16th-century German blade design that was introduced to India.

The hilt of the sword showcases a masterful display of gold lettering, featuring the inscription of five divine attributes of God, along with two invocations that directly address the divine. Additionally, the sword bears an inscription that declares its identity as the “Sword of the ruler”.

“The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance, and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result,” said Nima Sagharchi, Group Head of Islamic and Indian Art.