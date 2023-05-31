Watch Live
Government cuts prices of ghee and cooking oil

Reduction in prices of cooking oil and banaspati ghee will be implemented immediately
Samaa Money May 31, 2023
The government on Wednesday reduced the prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil at utility stores.

As per the notification, there has been a reduction in the price of various brands of Banaspati ghee at utility stores. The price has been decreased by Rs 68 per kg from Rs 585 to Rs 517 per kg.

In a similar vein, the price of one liter of cooking oil at utility stores has witnessed a decrease from Rs 610 to Rs 517. This reduction amounts to a significant decrease of Rs 93 per liter, making cooking oil more affordable for consumers.

Effective immediately, the reduction in prices of cooking oil and banaspati ghee, as per the notification, will be implemented without delay.

