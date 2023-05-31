Pakistan’s PVC exports forecasted at $300 million

Pakistan’s PVC industry is poised for growth, thanks to significant investments made to expand and improve domestic production efficiency. This presents a promising opportunity for the country to earn USD 300 million through the export of surplus volumes and products.

While Pakistan’s per capita PVC consumption currently stands at 1.2 kg, well below the global average of 6.1 kg, the future looks promising with factors such as rising per capita income, increasing urbanization, and a robust domestic manufacturing sector expected to drive growth.

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL), a key player in the PVC industry, is actively promoting standardized, high-quality PVC products through various customer engagement and market development initiatives. The company has made substantial investments, totaling over USD 188 million since 2015, in plant expansion and upgrade projects to enhance efficiency, reliability, and diversification. EPCL has increased its PVC capacity to 295,000 tons per annum, sufficient to meet local demand and support exports.

EPCL is collaborating with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to explore global markets for the export of value-added PVC downstream products. In the past two years, the company has exported surplus products worth USD 48 million to markets in Turkey and the Middle East, making a significant contribution to Pakistan’s balance of payments. By standardizing and improving the quality of finished products, EPCL aims to fully utilize its excess capacity and earn USD 300 million in valuable foreign exchange.

EPCL’s vision for 2030 is to become a globally competitive PVC producer, prioritizing exports and increasing domestic per capita PVC consumption to international levels. The company plans to position PVC as the “Material of Choice” with a focus on value-added products. However, to achieve these goals and meet growing local demand, it is crucial for the government to create a conducive business environment by implementing the right policies and ensuring the availability of necessary utilities.