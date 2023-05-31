Aditya Roy Kapur unveils poster for ‘The Night Manager’ season 2

Fans eagerly await the highly-anticipated second season of the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’ as Aditya Roy Kapur shares a captivating poster on his Instagram. The poster showcases Kapur in an intense gaze directed at the camera, creating intrigue among viewers. The release date of ‘The Night Manager 2’ is set for June 30, heightening anticipation for the upcoming season.

Following the success of the first season, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of Kapur’s post, with remarks like, “Thank God. The wait is over,” and “The first season was really good, and I couldn’t wait for the second one.”

‘The Night Manager’ is an official remake of the popular international show of the same name, originally released in the UK in 2016. The Indian adaptation features Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, bringing their own unique performances to the series. The original version starred Tom Hiddleston, leaving a high bar for the Indian cast to meet.

Reflecting on his approach to the show, Kapur expressed admiration for the performances in the original series while acknowledging the need to find his own interpretation. He explained, “When I read the episodes, it became clear that Sandeep had rooted the story in the Indian subcontinent. While you can look at a great performance, you can never replicate what someone else has done because the essence is different.”

‘The Night Manager’ adaptation offers a fresh take on the gripping storyline, incorporating regional nuances and cultural elements. With Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor at the helm, fans are eager to witness their captivating performances in this highly anticipated second season.

As the release date draws closer, viewers are counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in the thrilling world of ‘The Night Manager’ once again.