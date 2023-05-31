Netizens point out amazing similarities between PSL and IPL final

Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) are both two of the best leagues in the cricket world and netizens pointed out some astonishing similarities between both finals of 2023.

Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan was part of both finals and in both games his team bowled in the second innings.

The most amazing fact was that first match of PSL 2023 was played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, the first qualifier of PSL was played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans whereas the final was also played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Similarly, the first match of IPL 2023 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the first qualifier was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans and the final was also played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

In PSL 2023, the highest run scorer Muhammad Rizwan and highest wicket taker Abbas Afridi were from Multan Sultans, who lost the final.

In IPL 2023, the highest run scorer Shubman Gill and highest wicket taker Muhammad Shami were from Gujarat Titans and lost the final.

Both finals were high scoring as in both finals the team that batted first scored 200 runs whereas in both finals 13 runs were required in the last over.

In PSL final, Zaman Khan defended four runs off the last ball and helped Lahore Qalandars win the thrilling match by one run but in IPL final Gujarat Titans failed to defend the target.