FIA nabs impersonator who looted citizens by posing as army officer

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully apprehended a suspect who impersonated an army officer and engaged in the fraudulent act of looting citizens.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Nouman, employed a deceptive tactic by promising citizens lucrative employment opportunities.

Exploiting their aspirations, he managed to swindle a total of Rs2.8 million from victims.

His deceitful activities came to an end when the FIA managed to track and arrest him in Rawalpindi.

During the arrest, the FIA seized substantial evidence against the suspect, including mobile phones, illegal SIM cards, laptops, and counterfeit service cards from various institutions.

Furthermore, photographs depicting the suspect in military uniform were discovered on his mobile phone, providing additional proof of his deceptive practices.

Shockingly, it was uncovered that the accused, even while posing as a commando of the Punjab Police, continued to harass innocent civilians.

Alongside these findings, objectionable material was also recovered from the culprit’s mobile phone.

The FIA has wasted no time in taking action against the accused, registering a case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.