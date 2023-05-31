Fahmaan Khan blames Sumbul Khan’s father for fallout on ‘Imlie’ set

In a recent turn of events, actor Fahmaan Khan has made shocking allegations, blaming the father of his former co-star Sumbul Touqeer for the fallout between them. Fahmaan, known for his role in the popular television series “Imlie,” has pointed fingers at Sumbul’s father, claiming that his interference led to the deterioration of their working relationship.

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer had shared the screen in “Imlie,” where they portrayed the characters of Aditya and Imlie, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry and performances garnered immense praise from viewers, making them a favorite on the small screen. However, behind the scenes, tensions seemed to have escalated.

In a recent interview, Fahmaan Khan expressed his disappointment and accused Sumbul Touqeer’s father of meddling in their professional matters. He alleged that his co-star’s father had exerted undue influence, causing discord and misunderstanding between them. Fahmaan did not mince his words, stating that Sumbul’s father’s interference was the primary reason for their fallout.

While Fahmaan did not delve into specific incidents, he emphasized that the alleged interference had a negative impact on his equation with Sumbul on set. He expressed his frustration at the situation, claiming that it affected their working dynamics and made it challenging for them to maintain a cordial professional relationship.

These allegations have raised eyebrows in the entertainment industry, leaving fans and industry insiders curious about the circumstances that led to the fallout. Both Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have garnered a significant fan following through their performances, and the news of their discord has left fans disheartened.

As the news of Fahmaan Khan’s allegations spread, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and seek clarity on the matter. They have been sharing their opinions, with some expressing support for Fahmaan while others urging both parties to find a resolution.

In the midst of these accusations, it remains to be seen how Sumbul Touqeer and her father will respond to Fahmaan Khan’s claims. The fallout between the actors has undoubtedly raised questions about the dynamics behind the scenes and has added an unexpected twist to the narrative surrounding the popular show “Imlie.”