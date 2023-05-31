Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ makes a splash, ranks 5th in Memorial Day Box Office history

Disney’s enchanting tale, “The Little Mermaid,” has resurfaced on the silver screen, making a dazzling comeback and claiming the fifth spot in Memorial Day box office history by earning an estimated $118 million.

After thirty-five years since captivating audiences with the animated adventures of Ariel, the flame-haired oceanic beauty, “The Little Mermaid” has returned in a live-action remake that dominated the Memorial Day weekend box office. This highly anticipated release from Disney is making waves, projected to make an impressive $118 million over the four-day holiday period, with $96 million pouring in during the three-day span. This outstanding achievement firmly secures its place as the fifth-highest Memorial Day opening in history.

“The Little Mermaid” attracted fans from multiple generations, including those who fell in love with Ariel during her original animated escapade in 1988, as well as younger audiences who have grown up with the movie through various platforms such as DVDs, television, and streaming services.

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is a classic,” expressed Tony Chambers, Disney’s head of distribution. “For many people of my age, along with ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ it holds a special place as their favorite animated movie. It transports them back to their childhood, and this live-action remake provides the perfect opportunity for them to pass on that love to the next generation.”

Under the direction of Rob Marshall, the live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” showcases the talented Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel, with the versatile Melissa McCarthy taking on the role of the malevolent sea witch, Ursula. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Daveed Diggs. The breathtaking visuals of Ariel’s underwater world required a substantial amount of CGI, successfully bringing the oceanic realm to vivid life.

The production of “The Little Mermaid” came with a hefty price tag of $250 million, making its global success crucial for financial viability. Internationally, the film has already made an impressive splash, grossing $68.3 million from 51 markets.

Breaking down the domestic audience demographics, it was revealed that 68% of moviegoers were female, while 25% fell within the 25 to 34 age range. Children accounted for 22% of the opening weekend audience, highlighting the film’s broad appeal across various demographics.

Disney’s strategy of transforming beloved animated classics into live-action adaptations has proven to be a winning formula, with hits like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Lion King” captivating audiences worldwide. With the overwhelming success of “The Little Mermaid,” it is evident that Disney will continue to tap into its vast library of animated properties for future live-action reboots.

While “The Little Mermaid” made a significant splash at the box office, other films experienced mixed results. “Fast X,” the tenth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, saw declining returns domestically, earning an estimated $23 million in its second weekend. However, it remained a global hit, projected to surpass $500 million in worldwide earnings, solidifying its place as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” secured third place with $20 million, bringing its domestic total to an impressive $300 million. Meanwhile, Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued its successful run, adding $6.3 million to its already remarkable domestic earnings of $560.9 million.

