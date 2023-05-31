Gold price up again after two-day downtrend

The price of gold per tola in Pakistan surged again on Wednesday after a downtrend lasting only two days.

According to the latest reports, the value of gold per ounce in the international market has reached $1,960, following a modest increase of $4.

Following the rise in international prices, domestic exchange markets in cities like Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi witnessed a significant increase of Rs1,600 per tola of gold.

The new price now stands at Rs234,400 per tola.

Moreover, the price of ten grams of gold has also climbed by Rs1,372, reaching Rs200,960.

In contrast to the surge in gold prices, the price of silver has experienced a slight decline.

The cost of one tola of silver dropped by Rs50 to reach Rs2,800, while ten grams of silver decreased by Rs42.87 to settle at Rs2,400.54.