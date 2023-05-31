Watch Live
Sports » Cricket

ICC assures Pakistan that all teams will visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy

CEO ICC Geoff Allardice says he will talk to BCCI regarding PCB's reservations
Qadir Khawaja May 31, 2023
<p>PHOTO: PCB</p>

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee head Najam told Inter­national Cricket Council (ICC) president Greg Barclay and chief executive Geoff Allardice about the reservations of PCB regarding Asia Cup hosting, World Cup visit to India, new financial model and Champions Trophy 2025.

Najam Sethi told them that the tours of Australian team, England team and New Zealand team to Pakistan went well and there were no security issues, so India should not have a problem in visiting Pakistan.

He reminded ICC representatives that Pakistan went to India in tough times and India should also visit Pakistan for Asia Cup and Champions Trophy.

ICC representatives were clueless and remained silent in response to Najam Sethi. They assured that they will talk to India regarding the matter.

PCB MC Head also said that Pakistan’s players are on top of various rankings and Pakistan is No.2 in ODI team rankings but still Pakistan was getting less in ICC revenue model.

He also said that Pakistan vs India match brings the most of the revenue, so both should be paid equally.

ICC also assured that every team will visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy in 2025 and they discuss the matter at the meeting.

Geoff Allardice and Greg Barclay will travel to Dubai tonight after finishing their tour of Pakistan.

