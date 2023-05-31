Ex-PTI leader Fawad targets PDM but says nothing about Imran Khan

Former leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have called for the resolution of the issues facing the country. They expressed their view that the incumbent government should not be left without opposition.

The former PTI leaders, including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-MNA Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, met with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently detained in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

During his first media talk, alongside the other two leaders, after disassociating from PTI, Fawad Chaudhry emphasised the need for resolving the issues prevailing in the country.

He attributed the crises in the country to the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Fawad stated that the 250 million people of Pakistan should not be left at the mercy of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. He further emphasised that the incumbent government should not be left without opposition.

He mentioned that action against the individuals involved in the May 9 vandalism is already underway, and their demand is also to take action against the perpetrators.

He added that it is their responsibility to ensure the release of the activists and supporters from jails.

Fawad informed that they have had detailed discussions with both former and current leadership of PTI to address the issues at hand.

He expressed hope that they would explore ways to find solutions to the prevailing problems.

Asad Qaiser denies contact

PTI leader Asad Qaiser denied that he was in contact with Fawad Chaudhry, a claim that the latter made.