Two ‘terrorists’ killed in South Waziristan intelligence operation

Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Dossali area of South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Dossali, South Waziristan district on reported presence of terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, during the operation, an intense exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The ISPR said the area was being sanitized to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.