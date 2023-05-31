Pakistan dominated India despite lack of funds, says PHF Secretary Haider

Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) Secretary Haider Hussain hailed Pakistan Junior Hockey Team for their improved performances in the Junior Asia Cup and praised their trainers for their physical fitness.

Talking to Samaa TV, Haider Hussain said that Pakistan Hockey Team had won last World Cup in 1994, which was due to their superior fitness.

He said that Pakistan had not performed well in last few years because the players were tired in the third and fourth quarter.

Haider said that Pakistan government pays only Rs 3.5 million to PHF but still they performed better than India, who get billions.

He thanked DHA Lahore and Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti for supporting Pakistan team and helping them improving their game and fitness.

Haider added that Sports Minister Ehsan Mazari also wants to see Pakistan on the victory stand and if Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) arranges camps, Pakistan Hockey will improve a lot.

The secretary of PHF also said that they would have to prepare the boys for Junior World Cup now, which would be held in December in Malaysia.

He revealed that PHF had also talked to Sports Advisor of CM Punjab, Wahab Riaz to arrange the sponsors for team and give funds for improvement of Hockey.

Haider told that he had asked Wahab Riaz to pay directly to the players in their accounts, as PHF does not want anything.