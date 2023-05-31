Moonis served third call-up notice by FIA money laundering circle

The FIA money laundering circle has issued a third call-up notice to Moonis Elahi. It asks Moonis to appear before the agency and record his statement.

Moonis Elahi has been directed to bring along his identity card, documentary proof, and bank account.

The FIA said billions of rupees were transferred from the account of main suspect Amir Sohail into Moonis’s bank account.

Moonis has been asked to explain the amount transferred into his account by Amir Sohail.

A day earlier, the Lahore District and Sessions Court has extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s son and daughter-in-law in the money laundering case till June 12.

When the additional sessions judge heard the bail applications, eight people, including Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem and sister-in-law Zara Elahi, appeared in the court.

The court summoned the parties for final arguments.

In the bail pleas, the stance was adopted that the FIA’s allegation of money laundering was baseless and politically motivated vendetta.

The FIA has registered a money laundering case against the former chief minister’s family members and others.