Webb becomes latest Wales star to retire from Test rugby

Rhys Webb is the latest Wales star to retire from Test rugby ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Webb was capped 40 times by Wales but the scrum-half has joined Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric in stepping down from international duty.

All three were members of Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad ahead of the tournament in France later this year.

Writing on Instagram, Webb said that “present uncertainty and difficulties in Welsh rugby” and “an opportunity to play abroad” had influenced his decision.

The 34-year-old’s announcement came 100 days before the World Cup kicks off.

Webb made his Test debut 11 years ago, but he missed out on the 2015 World Cup through injury.

He was unavailable for Japan 2019 as Wales’ previous selection policy for players plying their trade abroad meant he could not be considered due to his spell at Toulon.

Webb was recalled by Wales head coach Warren Gatland for this season’s Six Nations and looked to have an integral role to play at the World Cup.

Webb’s Ospreys contract expired after the end of the 2022-23 season and the financial cuts hitting Welsh teams meant he was not offered a new deal.

He has been linked with French club Biarritz, as well as moves to the United States and the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition.

“Whilst I would have relished the chance to end my career playing for a Welsh region, the present uncertainty and difficulties in Welsh rugby meant there was little opportunity for a contract that offered security for the coming years as I see out my professional career,” Webb said.

“As such, when an opportunity to play abroad arose, during the off-season, enabling me to provide greater career security for myself and my family, I decided to accept the offer.”