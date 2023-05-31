Irfan Qadir stresses ‘zero tolerance’ towards embezzling nation’s money

Special Assistant to prime minister Irfan Qadir on Wednesday reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s involvement in a 190 million pounds scandal said zero tolerance towards those who have illicitly looted the country’s resources.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Mr Qadir highlighting the severity of the situation described the Al-Qadir Trust case as a rare example of grand corruption in history, estimating the amount involved to be around 70 billion rupees according to the latest calculations.

Read also: Imran Khan gets bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

He expressed his dismay at the tactics employed by the previous ruling party, stating that the PTI had misled the National Crime Agency by creating a false impression that the funds were being directed towards the government of Pakistan.

Qadir further revealed that although the money in question was transferred from Britain to Pakistan, the state did not receive it.

He also drew attention to the fact that Rs50 billion from Bahria Town had been deposited in the Supreme Court’s account, emphasizing that the funds still remained within the court’s jurisdiction.

He expressed optimism regarding the recently appointed NAB chairman, emphasizing that accountability must not be employed as a tool of suppression or compulsion.