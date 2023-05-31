Enraged man shatters beauty pageant winner’s crown as wife comes second

A Brazilian drag pageant took an unexpected turn as chaos erupted on stage during the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 contest in Cuiabá.

In a shocking display of anger and frustration, a man stormed the stage and violently slammed the crown just moments before it was to be placed on the winner’s head, leaving the audience stunned and the runner-up traumatized.

The incident, captured on video, unfolded as Nathally Becker, representing the city of Cuiabá, and Emanuelly Belini, the representative of Várzea Grande, awaited the judges’ announcement of the winner.

The tension in the room was palpable as the two contestants held hands, nervously anticipating the outcome.

Suddenly, chaos erupted when Becker’s husband, Matheus Oliveira, leaped onto the stage, snatched the crown from the hands of a previous winner, and forcefully slammed it to the ground in an act of disdain.

Shocked gasps and boos filled the air as Oliveira then proceeded to grab Becker’s hair and escort her away from the stage.

This brazen act not only marred the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant but also left the audience in disbelief.

Malone Haenisch, the organizer of the pageant, revealed that the event had been closely contested before Belini emerged as the winner.

Haenisch expressed his disappointment at Oliveira’s behavior, stating, “He did not consider the result fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage”.

Haenisch assured Belini that she would be provided with a new crown, and he intends to involve the authorities to seek legal action to cover the cost of the broken crown.