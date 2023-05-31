Plea seeks probe into prisoners’ harassment allegation by JIT

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the Punjab police inspector general among others on a petition for an investigation into the allegations of harassment of the PTI’s imprisoned women activists.

Justice Syed Shahbaz Rizvi of the Lahore High Court heard the petition of PTI leader Zarqa Taimur.

The petition took the stance that PTI’s women workers and social activists have been arrested, and their fundamental rights are being violated in jail.

The petition also referred to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement in a press conference and added that the allegations should be investigated.

The petition sought release of the held women and formation of a JIT to investigate the allegations.

Further hearing on the plea will be held on June 6.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has claimed that no derogatory treatment was being meted out to the women inmates, adding if he could, he would let the media meet them.

He further said he had been briefed on the women’s issue by the Punjab police chief. He added that there were 11 women imprisoned right now.

Nobody is being harassed and everyone is being treated as per the law, the CM claimed.

Earlier, a petition was filed with the Lahore High Court for the release of fashion designer and PTI activist Khadijah Shah, who was arrested after the May 9 violent incidents.

The police and the caretaker Punjab government are among those made party to the case.

The petition mentions that Khadijah was sent to jail for identification parade after which she was not present in court by the police.