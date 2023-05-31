Mahmood Khan on NAB’s radar over recruitments in fisheries dept

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to probe against former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan’s alleged recruitments in fisheries’ department.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked Mahmood Khan to submit the records of the recruitments made in the Fisheries Department from his constituency.

The NAB also decided to include the former provincial minister of Livestock Mohibullah in the inquiry.

The anti-graft watchdog also asked for employees’ details, educational certificates, land cards of fish farms.

