Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Mahmood Khan on NAB’s radar over recruitments in fisheries dept

Lahore ATC sends Mehmood ur Rasheed on 14-day judicial remand
Sajjad Haider May 31, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Mahmood Khan. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Mahmood Khan. PHOTO/FILE

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to probe against former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan’s alleged recruitments in fisheries’ department.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked Mahmood Khan to submit the records of the recruitments made in the Fisheries Department from his constituency.

The NAB also decided to include the former provincial minister of Livestock Mohibullah in the inquiry.

The anti-graft watchdog also asked for employees’ details, educational certificates, land cards of fish farms.

Mehmood ur Rasheed sent on judicial remand

A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) court Wednesday rejected Police plea for physical remand of Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and sent the PTI leader on 14-day judicial remand.

Mahmood Khan

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular