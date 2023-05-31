Pakistan raises eyebrows on IMF’s political stability comment for SLA agreement

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha termed IMF mission chief Nathan Porter’s statement as interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

She said that the IMF mission chief’s statement is unusual.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha said interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan is not the mandate of the international lender.

“Pakistan is acting according to the law,” she commented, adding that, termed it as ‘extraordinary’.

She claimed that delay in loan program is not in the interest of both Pakistan and the IMF.

The Prime Minister has assured IMF managing director to implement the conditions and complete the program.

Agreement before budget

She pinned hoped that the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will be reached before the new budget.

It is pertinent to note that new federal government will present he new budget on June 9th.

She said the IMF program will end on June 30.

Ayesha Pasha said the Finance Ministry did not sit with its eyes shut closed and claimed, ‘if the deal with the IMF would not be reached than there is always Plan B.’

“Our priority is the IMF programme,” Minister of State for Finance clarified.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the budget of the new financial year will be an election year budget.

She vowed new budget to provide relief to the masses and efforts are being made not to put more burden on the common man.

“IMF allows targeted subsidies to Pakistan,” she said.