Terrorists attack anti-polio team, one security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

In a distressing incident, terrorists targeted an anti-polio team operating in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tragically, one security personnel embraced martyrdom as a result of the attack.

According to sources, the terrorists unleashed a hail of gunfire on the security personnel who were accompanying the polio team. This act of aggression led to the loss of life of one security officer, while another sustained injuries.

In response to the attack, security forces promptly launched a search operation in the area, aiming to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act.

Meanwhile, the injured security officer received swift medical attention and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment.

Such acts of violence against polio teams present significant challenges to the crucial public health campaign aimed at eradicating polio from Pakistan.

The safety and security of these dedicated healthcare workers remain paramount in achieving this important objective.