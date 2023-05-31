Family torture doctors at Lahore’s Children Hospital, video sparks outrage

A distressing incident unfolded at the Children’s Hospital in Lahore, where family members subjected a doctor to brutal torture, causing widespread outrage.

The shocking act of violence was captured on video, further fueling public anger and concern over the safety of medical professionals.

In the footage that has gone viral, family members can be seen mercilessly assaulting the doctor, unleashing a wave of physical and verbal abuse.

The incident unfolded, when a child, whose identity has not been disclosed, died at the hospital. Grief and anguish overwhelmed the family members, who, in a fit of anger and frustration, unleashed their fury upon the doctors and nurses responsible for the child’s care.

Shockingly, one doctor suffered a fractured arm, and the nurses also faced misbehavior at the hands of the agitated family members.

Reacting strongly to the incident, the Young Doctors association suspended all indoor and outdoor medical services at the Children’s Hospital. They decided to stage a sit-in protest on Ferozepur Road.

A case has been registered against five accused. According to First Information Report (FIR), the enraged relatives of the deceased attempted to kill the doctors.

The accused not only subjected the doctors to physical violence but also targeted women doctors and nurses, causing them harm, the FIR added.

The police have promptly arrested all five accused and they are currently under custody for further investigation and legal proceedings.