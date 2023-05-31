Quetta grants permission for tall building construction after amending 1937 Building Code Act

After the amendment of the 1937 Building Code Act in Quetta, the construction of tall buildings in the city has been given conditional permission.

The decision comes 88 years after the devastating earthquake of 1935 that shook the city, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

The amended Building Code Act aims to prevent such catastrophic events from occurring again in the future.

Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) officials have said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the Building Code Act. However, they have also stated that if the new Building Code Act is adhered to, buildings can be constructed without compromising safety standards.

Experts have lauded the introduction of the new building code, which includes various stages of construction to ensure that buildings are capable of withstanding the intensity of earthquakes.

By considering all aspects, such as structural integrity, materials used, and foundation strength, these tall buildings can be made more resilient and less susceptible to seismic activities.

The QMC officials have provided insight into the process outlined in the Building Code Act.

Under the 2007 code, before the construction of a high-rise building is allowed, various factors are examined, including soil testing, underground drains, ground clearance, and the overall length of the structure.

If these requirements are met, the construction can proceed. However, any violation of the Building Code Act will be regarded as negligence and may potentially lead to a significant disaster.

The amendment of the 1937 Building Code Act in Quetta marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and resilience of the city’s tall buildings.

As the construction industry embraces the new regulations, it is hoped that Quetta will be better prepared to withstand any future earthquakes, safeguarding the lives and properties of its residents.