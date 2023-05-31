ATC hands over 9 more suspects to military for trial under Army Act

Nine more suspects accused of attacking military and sensitive installations have been handed over to the military for trial under the Army Act.

The Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court allowed the trial under the Army Act against four suspects who attacked the office of a sensitive organization on May 9.

The court handed over the four suspects to the military commanding officer.

The case against the suspects is registered in the Civil Lines police station.

Moreover, five suspects accused of rioting in Multan Cantt on May 9 have been handed over to the military commanding officer, according to the police.

The police said action will be taken against the suspects under the Army Act.

Those handed over to the military included Khurram Liaquat, Khurram Shahzad, Zahid Khan, Ishaq Bhutta and Hamid Ali.