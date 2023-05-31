PTI seeks to declare SC (Practice and Procedure) Act ‘unconstitutional’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted a reply to the Supreme Court in the case challenging the practice and procedure law.

The PTI had requested to declare the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Law 2023 null and void.

The law should be declared unconstitutional, the petition pleads, adding its clauses 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 of the Act should be declared unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Law is against the independence of the judiciary. The law has interfered with the internal administration of the judiciary, the plea states.

A day ago, Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi stated that parliament limited the judicial authority by enacting the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, adding the law is against the constitutional principles.

Mr Zuberi said this in his written response he submitted to the Supreme Court.

Under Article 191, the Supreme Court has the exclusive power to amend the Rules, the response said.