LHC moved for release of designer, PTI activist Khadijah Shah

A petition has been filed with the Lahore High Court the release of fashion designer and PTI activist Khadijah Shah, who was arrested after the May 9 violent incidents.

The police and the caretaker Punjab government are among those made party to the case.

The petition mentions that Khadijah was sent to jail for identification parade after which she was not present in court by the police.

The petition maintains that the police has kept Khadijah Shah in illegal custody. Her family and legal team are not being allowed to meet her, it added.

It further sought that Khadijah Shah should be discharged from the case and released.

Meanwhile, Prisons Inspector General Mian Farooq Nazir has rubbished the allegations of harassment of women inmates as baseless. He further says medical facilities and doctors are available in the prison.