Nepra allows further hike in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Wednesday approved an increase of Rs1.60 in electricity the price per unit under April monthly fuel adjustment.

Under the April fuel adjustment charges, Rs12 billion will be burdened on consumers. The Central Power Purchasing Agency CCPA had requested an increase of Rs2.1 per unit.

The Nepra approved the extension after checking the data and now additional amount will be charged to customers in May bills.

The additional amount will be charged to the customers in the power bills for May.

The NEPRA chairman said the privatization of distribution companies is necessary to improve the electricity system.

“Now, we are going in that direction so that there is a trend of competition in the market,” he added.

Because of the weather, four billion units less power was generated in April, the CPPA said.

Due to less power consumption, there was a difference in revenue generation, the purchasing agency added.

The NEPRA officials said that in April, more than 9.73 billion units of electricity were provided to the DISCOs.

Moreover, 1.87 units were generated from hydropower means and 1.81 billion from coal, 1.18 billion from gas and 2.41 billion units were generated from RLNG plants.

On the other hand, electricity consumers of Karachi will get a relief of Rs72 million as it has reduced the power tariff by 5 pasias. It will not be applicable to lifeline consumers of K-electric. According to Nepra officials, in April, the electricity generated by its own resources was Rs23.3 per unit.

The hearing on K-electric’s April monthly fuel adjustment request.

However, after giving minor relief to the people of Karachi, Nepra gave a big shock as electricity for K-Electric customers has been increased by Rs5.17 per unit for three months wherein residents of Karachi will have to pay additional Rs12 billion under the quarterly fuel adjustment.