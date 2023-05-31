World No Tobacco Day being observed

World No Tobacco Day is being observed across the globe today (May 31), dedicated to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and promoting effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption.

This year, theme for the day is “Grow Food, Not Tobacco”.

The day is observed to create awareness among the masses about hazardous effects of tobacco on health and the environment.

Initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1987, the annual event aims to highlight the devastating health and economic consequences associated with the use of tobacco.

Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide.

According to WHO, more than 8 million people die each year due to tobacco-related diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, respiratory illnesses, and various types of cancer.

We need food, not tobacco: WHO

“Across the globe around 3.5 million hectares of land are converted for tobacco growing each year,” said WHO on its website, adding that “Land used for growing tobacco then has a lower capacity for growing other crops, such as food, since tobacco depletes soil fertility”.

Additionally, secondhand smoke affects the health of millions more, including children and non-smoking adults.

In recent years, significant progress has been made in tobacco control efforts worldwide.

Governments across the globe have implemented various measures, including higher taxes on tobacco products, graphic warning labels on cigarette packages, smoke-free public spaces, and comprehensive bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

These interventions have proven to be effective in reducing tobacco use and protecting people from its harmful effects.

e-cigarettes

The rise of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, has posed new challenges in the fight against tobacco use. While marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes remain uncertain.

Many countries have introduced regulations to address these concerns, including restrictions on the sale, marketing, and use of e-cigarettes, particularly among young people.

Events

On World No Tobacco Day, events and activities are being organized around the world to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and to promote healthy lifestyles.

These include educational campaigns, public rallies, cessation programs, and social media campaigns. Many individuals and organizations are sharing their personal stories of quitting smoking to inspire others to follow suit.

The WHO and public health champions around the world will come together to celebrate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD).

The 2023 global campaign aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops.

It will also aim to expose the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis.

Significance

It is essential to recognize that tobacco control is an ongoing battle that requires sustained efforts from governments, healthcare professionals, civil society organizations, and individuals.

By implementing evidence-based tobacco control policies, increasing public awareness, and providing support for smokers, we can significantly reduce the burden of tobacco-related diseases and create a healthier future for all.