Money laundering case against Shehbaz: Court summons those who joined probe later

The accountability court of Lahore has summoned the counsel for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for arguments on the supplementary report in a money laundering reference against the premier and others.

The lawyer has been called to the court at 11am. The court has adjourned the hearing for some time.

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyer told the court that his client cannot appear due to a back pain.

The court accepted Hamza’s application for one-day exemption from appearance.

Shehbaz Sharif’s representative Anwaar Hussain appeared in the court and completed his attendance.

The court reserved its decision after summoning the suspects who joined the investigation later.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 14.

Shehbaz’s lawyer told the court that the NAB had given in writing that there is no crime against the prime minister and others.

The court and not the NAB has the authority to close the case, the lawyer added.

Those who joined the investigation later include the PM’s son-in-law Haroon Yousuf and Tahir Naqvi.

On May 10, in a major development in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza, the National Accountability Bureau submitted a supplementary report declaring the father-son duo “innocent”.