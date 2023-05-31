PHC quashes 3-MPO directives by deputy commissioners, sets free all arrested persons

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday annulled the 3-MPOs (Maintenance of Public Order) imposed by the deputy commissioners across the province.

The court had reserved its decision after the arguments were completed yesterday and announced the verdict on Wednesday.

The provincial apex court announced the verdict on the petitions of the accused arrested under 3-MPO.

A two-member bench consisting of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Arshad Ali quashed the orders of deputy commissioners to impose 3-MPOs.

In a big relief to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, the PHC ordered the release of the arrested persons under 3-MPO.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Hamid Sajjad told the PHC that around 2,000 persons were arrested under 3-MPO.

Read Also: 4 dead as violent mob of PTI supporters attacks historic Radio Pakistan Peshawar

it is pertinent to note that Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar confirmed that four people lost their lives and 27 injured in violent protests in across the provincial metropolis on May 9.

While, hundreds of violent protesters have separately stormed and set Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on fire. Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar spokesperson confirmed the news to media.

The assailants broke down the gate of the Radio Pakistan and entered the building.

The protesters reportedly wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.

The violent protesters had attacked the Radio Pakistan building on Tuesday also.