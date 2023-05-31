Australia-bound ice smuggling attempt via cargo foiled: ANF

An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Wednesday raided an office of the international Cargo Office in Rawalpindi and foiled the ice drugs smuggling attempt to Australia.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the drugs were adsorbed in 10 cartons of the garments and scheduled to dispatch towards Australia.

In a separate raid, the ANF authorities claimed to recover 45 kg of Crystal Meth from the mountainous area in Kech region of Balochistan.

The crystal drug was stored for smuggling overseas, the spokesman added.

