Audio leaks: IHC bars special committee from acting agaisnt Saqib Nisar’s son

The Islamabad High Court has barred a special parliamentary committee from taking action against the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar over his alleged audio leaks.

The court had taken up Najam Saqib’s application against the special committee formed by the National Assembly speaker to probe into purported audio leaks.

The IHC stopped the committee from proceeding against Saqib Nisar’s son.

Justice Babar Sattar also removed the objections of the Registrar’s Office on the petition. The court suspended the summons issued to Najam by the special committee.

The court issued notices to the federal government on the petition for June 19, and asked who recorded these leaked audio clips.

Ordering the federal government to submit a response, the court asked under what authority the special committee sent a notice to Najam Saqib.

The court told counsel Latif Khosa that they will have to make the relevant ministry a party to the case too. At this, the lawyer said there is no relevant ministry in the case, but that they will still comply.

Khosa further said that the only thing challenged was that the National Assembly and the speaker did not have the authority to look into private matters.

The audio leak is an allegedly private conversation between two private individuals, Latif Khosa told the court, adding parliament has no authority to look into the case of two private people.