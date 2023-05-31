Severe fuel shortage grounds flying schools, threatens aviation industry in Pakistan

Due to a severe shortage of fuel for small planes in the country, the activities of flying schools and flight training have come to a halt.

In response to this situation, an emergency meeting was convened by the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association of Pakistan in Karachi, with the participation of all flying schools.

During the meeting, Imran Aslam, the founder of the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association, highlighted that even the Edhi Air Ambulance service has been grounded due to the unavailability of fuel.

He further pointed out that the State Bank is not issuing LCs (Letter of Credit), which is preventing oil companies from importing fuel.

Imran Aslam Khan emphasized that the cost of training pilots had risen from Rs4,500,000 to over 10 million last year.

With the suspension of flying activities, flying schools are now facing the possibility of closure. This, in turn, will have a detrimental impact on the airline industry, as a shortage of pilots is anticipated. Additionally, the employees working in flying schools are at risk of losing their jobs.

Imran Aslam Khan urged the government to be involved in resolving the crisis by importing fuel for small planes. He emphasized the need for the government’s assistance in fuel imports for all types of planes.

Khan’s call for government support aims to alleviate the current situation and ensure the continued operation of the aviation industry.