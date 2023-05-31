Dr Fawzia meets her sister Aafia Siddiqui after two decades

In a bittersweet reunion that transcended prison walls and spanned two decades, Dr Fawzia Siddiqui finally came face to face with her sister, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, at an undisclosed United States penitentiary.

Fawzia was accompanied by Clive Stafford Smith, a human rights lawyer who recently helped bring home two Pakistanis from Guantanamo Bay. Smith has already met Dr Siddiqui in prison once.

The emotionally charged encounter took place under strict security measures, with the sisters only being allowed to see each other through a glass window.

In a narration by Senator Mushtaq, he revealed that after a long span of 20 years, the meeting lasted over two and a half hours.

However, during the meeting, Dr Fawzia was not allowed to touch her sister or show her pictures of Dr Afia’s children.

The sisters were confined to a room separated by a thick glass wall. Dr. Fawzia described Dr Afia as wearing a beige jail dress and a white scarf.

Dr. Fawzia further shared her concerns about D Afia’s condition, stating that it took nearly an hour for her sister to recount the daily struggles she had been enduring. Afia expressed her longing to meet her mother and children, unaware of the fact that their mother had passed away almost a year ago.

Disturbingly, Fawzia disclosed that Dr Afia had lost her front teeth due to an alleged assassination attempt inside the prison and bore a scar on her head, which affected her hearing.

Reports suggest that Dr Afia had been subjected to various torturous techniques to coerce her into speaking about matters she had no knowledge of.

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani scientist who was found guilty of attempting to murder and assault American personnel in Afghanistan in 2010. She received a prison sentence of 86 years.

She consistently claimed her innocence, and the case sparked significant controversy.

Aafia Siddiqui was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1972.

She studied biochemistry at the University of Karachi and neuroscience at Brandeis University, earning her degrees in the early 1990s.

Later, she completed a Ph.D. in neuroscience at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2001.

After completing her studies, she returned to Pakistan and worked as a neuroscientist at Aga Khan University Hospital.

She also engaged in humanitarian efforts, collaborating with organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

In 2003, Pakistani authorities arrested Siddiqui due to suspected links with al-Qaeda. Although she was released after a few months, she remained under house arrest.

Then, in 2008, she went missing from her home in Karachi.

Aafia Siddiqui reappeared in Afghanistan in 2009 and was subsequently apprehended by US forces in Ghazni province.

She faced charges of attempting to murder and assault American personnel. In August 2009, she was extradited to the United States.

The trial commenced in January 2010, and she was convicted two months later.

The court handed her an 86-year prison sentence.

Throughout the proceedings, Aafia Siddiqui maintained her innocence and appealed her conviction.

Currently, she is serving her sentence at the Federal Medical Centre in Carswell, Texas. She will be eligible for parole in 2033.