Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts New Zealand’s Auckland Islands
No reports of damage to infrastructure so far
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Auckland Islands, New Zealand on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
New Zealand’s GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres below the earth’s surface.
So far, there was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage to infrastructure.
