Political stability crucial for Pakistan’s IMF agreement: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has emphasised the need for Pakistan to address the prevailing political instability in the country in accordance with the constitution prior to the reinstatement of the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

With only 10 days remaining until the presentation of the new financial year’s budget, the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF has yet to be reached, despite extensive communication efforts.

IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter said that they were in contact with Pakistani authorities regarding the upcoming board meeting, and the primary emphasis is on the fiscal year 2024 budget.

Sources privy to the Ministry of Finance revealed that there was communication between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva aimed at reviving the loan programme.

The IMF has underlined the importance of taking preemptive measures, including securing sufficient external financing, preparing a new budget aligned with the IMF framework, fostering revenue growth, and strictly adhering to a market-based exchange rate policy. Implementation will be a key aspect of the agreement, as discussed in the staff-level agreement and the upcoming board meeting.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance have confirmed that they will share information about the new budget with the IMF, and the international lender has also urged the government to resolve the political issues according to the constitution for the agreement.

It should be remembered that the 9th economic review negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF continued from January 31 to February 9, after which several rounds of virtual negotiations were also held. Despite the 3-year loan programme amounting to $6.5 billion, Pakistan has received only 3.9 billion dollars to date. The IMF has yet to disburse 2.6 billion dollars to Pakistan, which is expected to be provided by June 30, 2023.