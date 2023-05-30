Alkhidmat Foundation and Pakistan South Africa Association rebuild lives

In a momentous collaboration aimed at uplifting communities devastated by flooding, Alkhidmat Foundation and Pakistan South Africa Association have unveiled a ray of hope by presenting the keys to 30 brand-new houses to flood-affected families in Jaffarabad, Balochistan.

The occasion was marked with a dignified ceremony in Jaffarabad, graced by the presence of esteemed international cricket umpire Aleem Dar, Zamir Haider, notable figure Engineer Abdul Majid Badani, Chairman of Pakistan South Africa Association Amanat Ali Tarar, Head of Affairs Mahmoud Ahmed Butt, Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Balochistan Qamar Ibrahim, and Senior Manager Media Relations Shoaib Hashmi, alongside local officials and prominent personalities.

During the event, Qamar Ibrahim, Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Balochistan, shed light on the severity of the flooding that had left Jaffarabad submerged under 4 to 8 feet of water for months, wreaking havoc on homes, crops, and livestock. In response to this dire situation, the Alkhidmat Foundation valiantly continued its relentless rescue and relief efforts while also undertaking ambitious construction projects in secure locations. In Jaffarabad, the esteemed Engineer Abdul Majid Badani selflessly donated 27 acres of land, which has become a hub of ongoing construction activities, including the creation of houses, mosques, water projects, and a sports field, all designed to restore hope and prosperity to 175 families affected by the floods. Notably, Alkhidmat Foundation has taken a momentous step by ensuring that the ownership rights of the land on which these houses stand belong solely to the affected families—a rare and remarkable gesture. These well-equipped houses come complete with spacious rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and even shelters for livestock, symbolizing a fresh start for those who have endured so much.

Amanat Ali Tarar, Chairman of Pakistan South Africa Association, praised Alkhidmat Foundation’s outstanding contributions not only within Pakistan but also across international borders, where its effective services have touched countless lives. The Pakistan South Africa Association, serving as a representative organization of Pakistanis in South Africa, has emerged as a beacon of support for their brethren in times of crisis. Following last year’s devastating floods, the association actively collaborated with Alkhidmat Foundation in rescue and relief operations and is now actively engaged in the phased construction projects. Mahmood Ahmed Butt, Head of Foreign Affairs, commended Alkhidmat Foundation’s unique ability to reach and assist affected communities in remote regions like Jaffarabad, emphasizing the practical wisdom demonstrated by the foundation’s dedicated teams at the local, regional, and central levels throughout every stage of the process, from meticulous surveys to the symbolic handover of keys.

The renowned international cricket umpire Aleem Dar, also present at the event, lauded Alhidmat Foundation’s wide-reaching services, which have become a national testament to its unwavering dedication. The establishment of “Khuda Ki Basti” (God’s Village) for flood-affected individuals stands as a remarkable and commendable initiative, further underscoring the foundation’s commitment to providing aid to those in need. Aleem Dar urged everyone to embrace their role in acts of benevolence and charity, highlighting the profound impact that collective compassion can have. He also expressed his complete support in establishing playgrounds and providing sports equipment for children residing in Khuda Ki Basti, recognizing the significance of holistic development and recreation for young minds.

Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager of Media Relations at Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, revealed the organization’s robust “Reconstruction of the Nation” program, which is successfully spearheading the construction and maintenance of houses in flood-affected areas. Following meticulous surveys in the affected regions, Alkhidmat Foundation prioritizes vulnerable groups, including widows, disabled individuals, laborers, and small landowners. Their unwavering efforts have resulted in the completion of 1,800 houses, including the commendable Khuda Ki Basti in Jafarabad, which have been handed over to flood-affected families nationwide. As a testament to their continued dedication, an additional 4,700 houses are currently under construction, aiming to restore lives and dreams across the country.

Through their unwavering determination, Alkhidmat Foundation and Pakistan South Africa Association have truly become beacons of hope for those affected by the devastating floods. With each new house handed over, a renewed sense of resilience and community spirit shines through, reminding us all of the power of unity and compassion in the fac of adversity.