Sri Lanka supports BCCI on Asia Cup issue, reports Indian media

Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) is ready to betray Pakistan and support BCCI on the issue of 2023 Asia Cup, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

Indian media reported that an official of SLC said that they are ready to host the Asia Cup but the matter will be decided in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be played in Pakistan but Indian board wanted it to be moved out of Pakistan due to political issues.

Indian board Secretary General Jay Shah, who is also son of Home Minister Amit Shah, invited the officials of Sri Lankan and Afghanistan board at Indian Premier League (IPL) and persuaded them to vote against Pakistan.

Sri Lankan board was offered an opportunity to host the mega event, although Sri Lanka had failed to host the last Asia Cup due to economic situation.

Pakistan had suggested a hybrid model, in which four matches were to be played in Pakistan and all other matches were to be played at a neutral venue.

But Indian board had reservations on this and they also asked broadcasters to protest against the hybrid model.

The final venue of Asia Cup would be decided within next few days at the meeting of Asian Cricket Council (ACC).