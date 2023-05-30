Film industry joins in celebration as Chennai Super Kings clinch thrilling IPL Victory

Chennai Super Kings’ triumph over Gujarat Titans in a thrilling IPL final on Monday sparked jubilation not only among cricket enthusiasts but also within the film industry.

View this post on Instagram

The star-studded event at the Ahmedabad stadium saw the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan witnessing the monumental moment, while Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sonu Sood took to social media to share their excitement.

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on Instagram, featuring himself and Sara Ali Khan applauding as CSK emerged victorious over GT in the IPL final. Accompanying the video, he penned the lyrics of the song “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye” from his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In his caption, he exclaimed, “Badle tere MAHI… leke jo koi sari, duniya bhi dede agar… to kise duniya chahiye (even if someone gives the world in exchange for you, who wants that world)!!! MAHI for the win!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly, the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal.”

Sara Ali Khan also shared the same video on her Instagram Stories, expressing her awe for the thrilling match and showing special appreciation for Dhoni sir and the legendary Ravindra Jadeja.

Ranveer Singh joined the chorus of praise, sharing several celebratory stills of the Chennai Super Kings on Twitter. He exclaimed, “Ravindrasinh Jadega!!!!! Oh My Godddddddddd #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL What a finish !!!! What a final !!!!! #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2023Final @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings.” He also shared a team photo of the Gujarat Titans, commending Hardik Pandya’s leadership and the fighting spirit of the team.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate Chennai Super Kings on their victory and commiserate with the Gujarat Titans, acknowledging their commendable performance.

Riteish Deshmukh, on Twitter, lauded MS Dhoni’s exceptional innings and shared a picture of him, stating, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL!!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man…” He also applauded Ravindra Jadeja’s remarkable contribution, urging him to take a bow.

Sonu Sood shared a throwback picture with MS Dhoni on Twitter, extending his congratulations to him, Ravindra Jadeja, and the Chennai Super Kings for their remarkable victory. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Gujarat Titans.

Arjun Rampal expressed his admiration for both the winners and runners-up on Twitter, emphasizing the thrilling nature of the game and the incredible moments it produced. He highlighted the affectionate hug shared between Jadeja and Dhoni, as well as the compassionate gesture from Hardik Pandya towards Mohit, encapsulating the spirit of the game and the camaraderie among sportsmen.

The IPL final proved to be a captivating event that brought together cricket and entertainment, captivating fans and celebrities alike, with Chennai Super Kings emerging as the deserving champions.