Dr Fawzia to meet her sister Dr Aafia after two decades

Dr Fawzia and British attorney Clive Stafford-Smith embarked on a heartfelt mission as they left to meet with Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed - who is also accompanying them - shared this on his Twitter account.

It has been 20 long years since Dr Aafia’s family last saw her.

“Clive Smith and I will have a meeting with Dr Aafia tomorrow, God willing, we will meet again the day after tomorrow,” he wrote in the tweet.

The meeting will take place in FMC Carswell, a prison notorious for its harsh conditions and often referred to as a “hell house”.

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani scientist who was found guilty of attempting to murder and assault American personnel in Afghanistan in 2010. She received a prison sentence of 86 years.

She consistently claimed her innocence, and the case sparked significant controversy.

Aafia Siddiqui was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1972.

She studied biochemistry at the University of Karachi and neuroscience at Brandeis University, earning her degrees in the early 1990s.

Later, she completed a Ph.D. in neuroscience at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2001.

After completing her studies, she returned to Pakistan and worked as a neuroscientist at Aga Khan University Hospital.

She also engaged in humanitarian efforts, collaborating with organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

In 2003, Pakistani authorities arrested Siddiqui due to suspected links with al-Qaeda. Although she was released after a few months, she remained under house arrest.

Then, in 2008, she went missing from her home in Karachi.

Aafia Siddiqui reappeared in Afghanistan in 2009 and was subsequently apprehended by US forces in Ghazni province.

She faced charges of attempting to murder and assault American personnel. In August 2009, she was extradited to the United States.

The trial commenced in January 2010, and she was convicted two months later.

The court handed her an 86-year prison sentence.

Throughout the proceedings, Aafia Siddiqui maintained her innocence and appealed her conviction.

Currently, she is serving her sentence at the Federal Medical Centre in Carswell, Texas. She will be eligible for parole in 2033.