Canadian celebrity chef Suzanne Husseini explores Palestinian cuisine

Renowned Canadian celebrity chef Suzanne Husseini embarked on a culinary tour of the Palestinian territories, aiming to preserve and promote the ancestral dishes and folk remedies of her heritage.

Together with four other esteemed chefs, Husseini delved into the flavors of Palestinian cuisine during a farm-to-table journey across the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, unveiling a lesser-known aspect of the region to international audiences accustomed to news of conflict.

View this post on Instagram

Returning to her roots near the West Bank city of Nablus, Husseini expressed her deep connection to Palestine and her desire to document and reconnect with the land, its people, farms, and, most importantly, its food. Food, for her, serves as a language through which she can express her cultural heritage.

Sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the tour aimed to expand the global appeal of Palestinian cuisine, despite challenges posed by the scarcity and cost of certain ingredients. The participating chefs, who all shared Palestinian roots, focused on traditional techniques and practices, including utilizing the poisonous dark purple Palestine lily as an ingredient in soups and traditional medicine. They also explored the nutritional benefits of “freekeh,” a green wheat variety that is smoked to retain its natural proteins and can be served as a rice substitute.

During the tour, chef Mirna Bamieh, founder of the Palestine Hosting Society, which revives traditional Palestinian recipes, discovered a local variation of the “kubeh” meat dumpling typically associated with Kurdish kitchens. This newfound knowledge challenged preconceptions and expanded the chefs’ understanding of Palestinian culinary heritage.

Ismail Abu Arafeh, head of Solutions Mapping at the UNDP, emphasized that the tour not only showcased the history and cultural significance of Palestinian cuisine but also highlighted the nutritional value of these age-old dishes. By positioning Palestine as a niche market that preserves traditional production methods, the culinary journey aimed to strengthen the global appreciation for Palestinian cuisine and foster a deeper understanding of Palestinian culture beyond the struggle for statehood.