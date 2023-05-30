Tara Sutaria ventures into new territory with ‘Apurva’

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is all set to surprise her fans with her upcoming film “Apurva.” The talented young star, who has made a mark in the industry with her roles in films like “Student of the Year 2” and “Marjaavaan,” believes that this new project will challenge the audience’s perception of her.

In a recent interview, Tara expressed her excitement about taking on a role that deviates from her previous on-screen characters. She stated, “Apurva is a completely different film from what I have done before. It’s a gripping and intense story that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. I am thrilled to be a part of this project as it pushes me out of my comfort zone and allows me to explore my acting skills in a new light.”

The young actress acknowledged that her previous films have mainly showcased her in glamorous and romantic roles. However, with “Apurva,” she intends to challenge herself and surprise the audience with her versatility. Tara added, “I think the audience wouldn’t expect me to do a film like this, which makes it all the more exciting for me. I want to show them a different side of my acting abilities and leave a lasting impact.”

Directed by a promising newcomer, “Apurva” is a mystery thriller that promises to offer a unique cinematic experience. The film revolves around a complex storyline and is expected to delve into intriguing themes, keeping the audience guessing until the very end.

Tara Sutaria’s commitment to exploring diverse roles and pushing her boundaries as an actress is commendable. She has been actively preparing for her character in “Apurva,” investing time in workshops and script readings to ensure that she delivers a memorable performance.

As anticipation builds for the release of “Apurva,” Tara’s fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness her in a completely new avatar. With her dedication and passion for her craft, there’s no doubt that she will captivate the audience with her portrayal in this unexpected and thrilling film.