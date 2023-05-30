Celebrity photographer Shahbaz Shazi ties the knot in spectacular wedding event

Watch Live
Samaa Life&Style Editors May 30, 2023
Fashion and celebrity photographer Shahbaz Shazi recently exchanged vows with his wife Leena Sharil, and the event turned into a star-studded affair with well-wishes pouring in from both fans and industry colleagues.

Shahbaz’s wedding festivities kicked off with a vibrant Desi Night, drawing a crowd of celebrities from the fashion and entertainment industry. Among the notable attendees were popular stars Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Aiman and Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Momal Sheikh, and Amna Ilyas, among many others. The night was filled with joy and revelry as the guests came together to celebrate the newlyweds.

Weddings hold special significance as they bring friends and family together to share in the happiness of the couple’s big day, creating memories that will last a lifetime. For celebrity weddings, the excitement is amplified as fans and followers also join in sending their warm wishes and blessings to their favorite stars, witnessing their beloved personalities come together in an atmosphere devoid of work-related discussions.

Shahbaz Shazi, known for his talent in capturing celebrity moments and fashion events, was showered with good wishes from his followers and industry peers alike. The Desi Night, marked by its lively ambiance, was a testament to the couple’s joyous union and served as a platform for well-known figures in the fashion and entertainment industry to come together, letting loose and enjoying the festivities.

As the celebration unfolded, it became evident that Shahbaz Shazi’s wedding was not just a personal affair but a grand spectacle that attracted attention and admiration from all corners. The glamorous event brought together a diverse crowd, showcasing the love and support showered upon the couple as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

Shahbaz Shazi and Leena Sharil’s wedding ceremony served as a moment of joy and celebration, reminding everyone of the magic and excitement that weddings bring, even within the glamorous world of celebrities.

