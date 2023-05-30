Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari’s mesmerizing Eid photoshoot

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari continue to mesmerize their millions of fans as they grace the pages of fashion magazines and embark on various photoshoots. Recently, Sadaf Kanwal, the renowned fashion model, once again showcased her elegance in a captivating photoshoot for Sunnia Manahil’s latest Eid collection.

Following their viral photoshoot for Sunnia Manahil during Eid ul Fitr, where the couple dazzled in exquisite outfits from the Noor E Jaan Eid edit 23, fans were eagerly awaiting their next appearance. This time, Sadaf and Shahroz’s new looks for Eid ul Azha have been revealed by Sunnia & Manahil as part of their Noor E Jaan Eid Edit 2023. This special Eid collection draws inspiration from the bond of family and is dedicated to all the beautiful ladies out there.

The stunning visuals from the Sunnia Manahil Eid collection have delighted fans, who have been eagerly sharing the pictures and reels on social media. The couple effortlessly embodies grace and style, as they showcase the intricately designed ensembles that capture the essence of the festive season.

In the previous Eid photoshoot, Safina Behroze, another member of the family, also joined Sadaf and Shahroz, creating a beautiful family portrait that resonated with fans. Now, the duo shines once again, bringing their undeniable charm to the forefront, while adorned in the remarkable creations of Sunnia Manahil.

With each click and reel, Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari continue to cement their status as a beloved celebrity couple, adored by their millions of fans. Their exquisite Eid photoshoot for Sunnia Manahil not only highlights their individual beauty but also showcases the elegance and allure of the designer’s collection.

As fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of Eid ul Azha, the captivating visuals from the Sunnia Manahil Eid collection serve as a reminder of the joyous festivities ahead. Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari’s mesmerizing presence adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming celebration, making them an iconic couple in the realm of fashion and entertainment.