Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Fashion

Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari’s mesmerizing Eid photoshoot

The celebrity couple captivates fans with their exquisite style and grace, showcasing the mesmerizing Eid ul Adha collection
Samaa Life&Style Editors May 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari continue to mesmerize their millions of fans as they grace the pages of fashion magazines and embark on various photoshoots. Recently, Sadaf Kanwal, the renowned fashion model, once again showcased her elegance in a captivating photoshoot for Sunnia Manahil’s latest Eid collection.

Following their viral photoshoot for Sunnia Manahil during Eid ul Fitr, where the couple dazzled in exquisite outfits from the Noor E Jaan Eid edit 23, fans were eagerly awaiting their next appearance. This time, Sadaf and Shahroz’s new looks for Eid ul Azha have been revealed by Sunnia & Manahil as part of their Noor E Jaan Eid Edit 2023. This special Eid collection draws inspiration from the bond of family and is dedicated to all the beautiful ladies out there.

The stunning visuals from the Sunnia Manahil Eid collection have delighted fans, who have been eagerly sharing the pictures and reels on social media. The couple effortlessly embodies grace and style, as they showcase the intricately designed ensembles that capture the essence of the festive season.

In the previous Eid photoshoot, Safina Behroze, another member of the family, also joined Sadaf and Shahroz, creating a beautiful family portrait that resonated with fans. Now, the duo shines once again, bringing their undeniable charm to the forefront, while adorned in the remarkable creations of Sunnia Manahil.

With each click and reel, Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari continue to cement their status as a beloved celebrity couple, adored by their millions of fans. Their exquisite Eid photoshoot for Sunnia Manahil not only highlights their individual beauty but also showcases the elegance and allure of the designer’s collection.

As fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of Eid ul Azha, the captivating visuals from the Sunnia Manahil Eid collection serve as a reminder of the joyous festivities ahead. Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari’s mesmerizing presence adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming celebration, making them an iconic couple in the realm of fashion and entertainment.

Entertainment

models

pakistani dramas

Shahroz Sabzwari

Lollywood

lollywood celebrities

lollywood couple

Eidul Azha 2023

Super Model

Sadaf Fawad

pakistani Models

Fashion Model

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular