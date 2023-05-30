Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) unveiled

Motorola has unveiled its latest addition to the Moto G Stylus series, introducing the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

This device stands out as one of the first smartphones to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

While it may not boast the same advanced features as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra’s S Pen, the Moto G Stylus 5G retains its signature stylus, conveniently positioned beside the charging port.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) sports a spacious 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

A small punch-hole cutout houses a 16MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

On the rear, users will find a 50MP main camera (with f/1.88 aperture and 1.0 µm native pixels) alongside an 8MP ultrawide module that also serves as a macro camera, eliminating the need for a dedicated one.

Running on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX interface, the device offers a clean and user-friendly experience.

Motorola pledges to provide one major Android update and up to three years of security updates.

Powering the device is a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 20W fast charging.

Notable features include stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) will be available in Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne color options.

In the United States, the 6/256GB variant will retail for $399.

Customers can purchase the device from Cricket Wireless starting June 2, while the unlocked version will be accessible from June 16 via Motorola, Amazon, and BestBuy.

With its blend of performance, functionality, and affordability, the Moto G Stylus 5G aims to appeal to users seeking a versatile smartphone experience.