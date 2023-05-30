Deadpool 3 rumored to feature X-Men reunion in the MCU

New reports indicate that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to witness an epic reunion of X-Men characters in the upcoming Deadpool film. While Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has already been confirmed to make an appearance, it seems that many more beloved mutants are in talks to join the MCU.

According to the reliable insider CanWeGetSomeToast on Twitter, the cast of Deadpool 3 might feature not only Jackman but also his former co-stars from the original X-Men movie released in 2002. Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, played by Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden respectively, are rumored to reprise their roles as X-Men members in the highly anticipated Ryan Reynolds starrer.

Furthermore, the insider’s tweet hinted at two villainous characters making their way into Deadpool 3, with one hailing from the X-Men universe and the other from the MCU. The unexpected revelation has left fans speculating and eagerly guessing the identities of these enigmatic cast members.

Fueling the speculation, Halle Berry recently posted an image of herself in her X-Men appearance on Instagram. The photo showcased her with cropped silver hair, leading fans to wonder if she is teasing her return as the powerful mutant Storm in Deadpool 3.

As the anticipation continues to grow, fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing iconic X-Men characters reunited on the big screen. The addition of Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden to the Deadpool 3 cast would undoubtedly elevate the excitement surrounding the film, offering fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane while venturing into the new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.