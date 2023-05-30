PAC summons NAB chairman for briefing on investigations, inquiries

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday summoned the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman in its next meeting to get a briefing on the ongoing investigations and inquiries as well as recoveries from plunderers of the national wealth.

Presiding over the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of recovery from corrupt elements.

The committee members called for the provision of complete record and details of NAB’s ongoing probes and inquiries.

“If NAB is reluctant to recover money from the looters then PAC may authorise the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to do the job,” Noor Alam Khan stressed.

He said many corruption cases were referred to NAB during the last year, but none had reached its logical conclusion so far.

The PAC also sought the record of expenses incurred on investigations of corruption cases. The chairman directed the authorities to complete the cases within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the committee directed the relevant authorities that they should not make any compromise in the areas of health, education, and defence aimed at improving the living standards of common men.